Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $5.61 Million Investment in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,220 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,605,000.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 164 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total transaction of $1,214,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $4,503,934.89. The trade was a 21.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.8%

SNX opened at $253.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $139.23 and a twelve month high of $296.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.72.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $19.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. Analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. TD SYNNEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TD SYNNEX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $202.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $237.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.67.

View Our Latest Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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