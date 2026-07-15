Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 311,820 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) by 62,364.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,320 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 311,820 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Coeur Mining alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE CDE opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.29. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $27.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $856.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.59 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 31.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 137.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Coeur Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 77,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,994.40. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDE

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Coeur Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coeur Mining wasn't on the list.

While Coeur Mining currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here