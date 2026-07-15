Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Bioventus Inc. $BVS

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS - Free Report) by 148.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671,139 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 401,230 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of Bioventus worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 17,156.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bioventus in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bioventus in the third quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bioventus Stock Performance

Bioventus stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $965.66 million, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.65. Bioventus Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $132.09 million for the quarter. Bioventus had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 4.94%.Bioventus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BVS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bioventus has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BVS

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus, headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, is a global medical device company specializing in orthobiologic solutions aimed at accelerating healing and improving patient outcomes in musculoskeletal conditions. The company develops and commercializes a portfolio of non‐surgical therapies designed to address bone healing, osteoarthritis pain management and soft tissue repair. Its flagship EXOGEN® Ultrasound Bone Healing System utilizes low‐intensity pulsed ultrasound technology to stimulate bone growth and has been widely used in the management of delayed fractures and nonunions.

See Also

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