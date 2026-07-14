Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. $MGA

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA - Free Report) TSE: MG by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,575 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 107,150 shares during the quarter. Magna International comprises about 1.3% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Magna International worth $46,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,843 shares of the company's stock worth $128,774,000 after purchasing an additional 154,710 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Magna International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,090,887 shares of the company's stock worth $111,549,000 after purchasing an additional 151,819 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 196.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,659 shares of the company's stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 92,613 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,193,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,512,000 after buying an additional 44,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magna International to $57.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Veritas upgraded Magna International to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.60.

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Magna International Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA - Get Free Report) TSE: MG last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.37. Magna International had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Magna International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-7.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Magna International's dividend payout ratio is 82.85%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicle systems, assemblies, modules, and components. Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, the company partners with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop technologies and solutions that enhance vehicle performance, safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Magna's broad portfolio encompasses body exteriors and structures, powertrain systems, seating and interiors, roof systems, mirror systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The company operates more than 350 manufacturing and assembly facilities and over 100 innovation centers across 27 countries, serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa.

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