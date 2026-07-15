Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,600 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Littelfuse worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts: Sign Up

Littelfuse Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $416.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.25 and a fifty-two week high of $500.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $656.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Littelfuse's payout ratio is currently -177.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Littelfuse news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 64,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,344,858.88. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,315.48. This trade represents a 65.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 15,494 shares of company stock worth $6,750,834 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $520.00 price target on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $465.83.

View Our Latest Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Littelfuse, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Littelfuse wasn't on the list.

While Littelfuse currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here