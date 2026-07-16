Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $1,053.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,037.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $905.20. The stock has a market cap of $283.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.09. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $530.16 and a 1 year high of $1,195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here