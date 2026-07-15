Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 445,800 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $7,275,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Wolverine World Wide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2,134.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 13,834.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $87,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $860,727.76. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.75.

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Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

See Also

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