Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 287.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Target were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Wall Street Zen raised Target from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Target from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Target from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $132.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Target

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Target Trading Up 1.8%

Target stock opened at $136.85 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This is a boost from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Target's payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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