Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,946,576 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,343 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.61% of Hilton Worldwide worth $1,808,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 163.2% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $353.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $321.88 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $334.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.04. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.54 and a 12 month high of $358.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.890-9.010 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.81%.

Key Stories Impacting Hilton Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook and World Cup demand: Hilton increased its full-year outlook as it anticipates additional demand from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The company expects 2026 comparable revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of 3% to 3.5%, supporting the bullish investment case. Hilton Raises Full Year Outlook As World Cup Demand Enters View

Hilton increased its full-year outlook as it anticipates additional demand from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The company expects 2026 comparable revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of 3% to 3.5%, supporting the bullish investment case. Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and shareholder returns: Hilton reported adjusted earnings of $2.29 per share, ahead of the $2.27 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 6.5% year over year. Management is targeting approximately $3.5 billion in 2026 shareholder returns, including dividends and share repurchases. Hilton expects RevPAR growth and shareholder returns

Hilton reported adjusted earnings of $2.29 per share, ahead of the $2.27 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 6.5% year over year. Management is targeting approximately $3.5 billion in 2026 shareholder returns, including dividends and share repurchases. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $382 from $379 and maintained an Overweight rating. Goldman Sachs also reaffirmed its Buy rating, adding to recent bullish calls from Barclays and Baird, which lifted their targets to $368 and $360, respectively. Goldman Sachs reaffirms Buy rating

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $382 from $379 and maintained an Overweight rating. Goldman Sachs also reaffirmed its Buy rating, adding to recent bullish calls from Barclays and Baird, which lifted their targets to $368 and $360, respectively. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary on Hilton and other consumer-cyclical companies highlights the sector’s outlook but does not indicate a material change to Hilton’s fundamentals. Analysts offer insights on Hilton

Analyst commentary on Hilton and other consumer-cyclical companies highlights the sector’s outlook but does not indicate a material change to Hilton’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Bernstein maintained a Hold rating, reflecting valuation concerns and a more cautious view despite Hilton’s earnings performance and improved outlook. Bernstein maintains Hold rating

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Further Reading

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