Hobart Private Capital LLC Makes New $803,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $626,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,807 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,283,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,935 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $631,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,294 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $961,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,454,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,267,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $348,523,175. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 273,352 shares of company stock worth $59,173,070 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Phillip Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $278.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $83.75 and a one year high of $281.05. The stock has a market cap of $453.87 billion, a PE ratio of 105.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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