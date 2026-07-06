Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,220 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,474 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors comprises 1.5% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $18,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASO. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at $36,567,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,302,141 shares of the company's stock worth $65,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $29,301,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,769 shares of the company's stock worth $41,655,000 after acquiring an additional 468,457 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 501,028 shares of the company's stock worth $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 344,376 shares during the period.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $47.84 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.64.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 6.24%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors's payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASO

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

See Also

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