Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 20,551 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 354.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,352 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 20,551 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $336,963.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,539.88. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Medtronic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medtronic from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore set a $106.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $80.27 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.60. The company has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This is a boost from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medtronic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medtronic wasn't on the list.

While Medtronic currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here