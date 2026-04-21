Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 1,326 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,255 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova accounts for 4.1% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles' investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles' holdings in GE Vernova were worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 47.2% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $930.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. China Renaissance raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $680.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $919.48.

View Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of GEV opened at $992.59 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.21 and a 52-week high of $1,009.89. The stock has a market cap of $266.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm's fifty day moving average is $874.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $718.77.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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