Hoey Investments Inc. Has $20.63 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,895 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.7% of Hoey Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $20,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up from $248.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $308.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $304.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business's 50 day moving average price is $268.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.34. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.46 and a fifty-two week high of $305.54. The company has a market cap of $4.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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