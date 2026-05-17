Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB is Barr E S & Co.'s 10th Largest Position

Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB - Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,413,987 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 70,717 shares during the period. Home BancShares accounts for 3.5% of Barr E S & Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Barr E S & Co. owned about 1.23% of Home BancShares worth $67,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in Home BancShares by 76.7% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Home BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Home BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in Home BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home BancShares news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,696,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,798,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,339,044.96. This represents a 1.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $81,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,654.85. This represents a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home BancShares Price Performance

HOMB stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 32.48%.The firm had revenue of $266.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Home BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Home BancShares's payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HOMB. Zacks Research cut Home BancShares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Home BancShares from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Home BancShares from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $33.00 target price on shares of Home BancShares and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Home BancShares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home BancShares has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home BancShares

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company's core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

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