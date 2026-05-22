Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,077 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 15,459.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,057,960 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $791,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,879 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,146,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Honeywell International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,845,032 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $388,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,161,731 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $12,322,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,413 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Honeywell International by 424.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,153,754 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $242,865,000 after acquiring an additional 933,694 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of HON stock opened at $223.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.46. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.76 and a 1-year high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. Honeywell International's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

See Also

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