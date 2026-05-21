Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,464 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 19,612 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $83,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 145.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,920 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $248.25.

View Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $217.39 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.76 and a 1-year high of $248.18. The stock has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's payout ratio is 67.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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