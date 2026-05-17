Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by STF Management LP

STF Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. STF Management LP's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15,459.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,057,960 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $791,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,879 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,146,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,234 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,845,032 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $388,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,161,731 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $12,322,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 424.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,153,754 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $242,865,000 after acquiring an additional 933,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $248.25.

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Honeywell International Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ HON opened at $213.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $186.76 and a one year high of $248.18. The firm's fifty day moving average is $225.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. Honeywell International's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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