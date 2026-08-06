Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN - Free Report) by 100.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,014 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 41,558 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Horace Mann Educators worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 663,520 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $29,971,000 after buying an additional 225,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,109 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 208,014 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,659 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 156,652 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $5,749,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,579 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 97,293 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $390,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 307,129 shares in the company, valued at $15,979,921.87. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,396. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HMN

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.08.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.38. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.63%.The firm had revenue of $443.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Horace Mann Educators has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators's payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Horace Mann Educators, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Horace Mann Educators wasn't on the list.

While Horace Mann Educators currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here