Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,391 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,156 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wernau Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wernau Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,231 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,274 shares of company stock worth $38,716,204. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $249.99 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $250.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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