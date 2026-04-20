Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,851 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:DLR opened at $203.70 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $180.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.83 and a 12 month high of $204.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Digital Realty Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $189.00 target price on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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