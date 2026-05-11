Hosking Partners LLP Has $14.65 Million Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX - Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,456 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock after selling 44,950 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.26% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $14,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,770,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 674.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,646 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $62,068,000 after purchasing an additional 608,480 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 820,755 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 607,319 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,695 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $44,716,000 after acquiring an additional 268,899 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.1%

LPX stock opened at $75.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.00. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $102.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.99 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 3.20%.Louisiana-Pacific's revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific's payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPX. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $93.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. TD raised Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,709,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,177.46. This trade represents a 105.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 14,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $1,264,882.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 461,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,226,889.51. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Louisiana-Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Louisiana-Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital upgraded Louisiana-Pacific to outperform and set a $94 price target, adding to the bullish tone around the stock. BMO Capital upgrades Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

BMO Capital upgraded Louisiana-Pacific to and set a price target, adding to the bullish tone around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Truist reaffirmed its buy rating on LPX and kept a $93 target, implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Truist reaffirmed its rating on LPX and kept a target, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and only trimmed its target slightly to $89 , signaling continued confidence in the stock.

Barclays reiterated an rating and only trimmed its target slightly to , signaling continued confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: TD Securities upgraded LPX from hold to buy and assigned an $86 target, reflecting improved sentiment after the earnings report.

TD Securities upgraded LPX from to and assigned an target, reflecting improved sentiment after the earnings report. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets also upgraded LPX earlier this week from market perform to outperform , while Oppenheimer maintained an outperform rating despite lowering its target to $107 .

BMO Capital Markets also upgraded LPX earlier this week from to , while Oppenheimer maintained an rating despite lowering its target to . Positive Sentiment: Louisiana-Pacific’s Q1 2026 results beat expectations, with EPS of $0.38 versus the $0.14 consensus, helping support the recent analyst upgrades.

Louisiana-Pacific’s Q1 2026 results beat expectations, with versus the consensus, helping support the recent analyst upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded LPX from strong sell to hold, which is an improvement but still not a bullish call.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

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