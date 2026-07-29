Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Shares Acquired by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,097,777 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 116,440 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts makes up 0.8% of Resolution Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $40,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,014,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 251.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,755,486 shares of the company's stock worth $263,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846,104 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 475.8% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 7,061,055 shares of the company's stock worth $120,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834,750 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,390,395 shares of the company's stock worth $176,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096,099 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 508.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,631,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705,282 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,738.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,348,476. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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