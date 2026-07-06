Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $12.54 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,508 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $12,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invariant Investment Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,455,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,343 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 527,530 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $180,088,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Weiss Ratings cut Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $397.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,704.26. The trade was a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 73,554 shares of company stock valued at $24,898,255 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $361.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $327.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.74. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $362.13.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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