Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 107,547 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 376.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,120 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 107,547 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

Read Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE NOW opened at $102.34 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

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