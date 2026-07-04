Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM is Moran Wealth Management LLC's 8th Largest Position

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,056 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,252 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace comprises 1.1% of Moran Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $36,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 31.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $287.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE HWM opened at $270.59 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.45 and a 12 month high of $290.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $108.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's 50 day moving average is $261.39 and its 200 day moving average is $241.77.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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