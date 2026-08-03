Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Bought by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 522.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,507 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace accounts for about 2.4% of PVG Asset Management Corp's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $303.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $282.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.45 and a fifty-two week high of $295.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is 12.99%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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