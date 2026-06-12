Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,384 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of Howmet Aerospace worth $215,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $264.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company's fifty day moving average is $252.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.58. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.50 and a 1 year high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. Howmet Aerospace's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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