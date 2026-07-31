HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,419,534 shares of the computer maker's stock after selling 181,356 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.48% of HP worth $84,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in HP by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 581.36% and a net margin of 4.45%.HP's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. HP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $294,461.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 81,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,294.48. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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