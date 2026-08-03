HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,195 shares of the computer maker's stock after selling 67,182 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in HP were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

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HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.32 on Monday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. HP had a negative return on equity of 581.36% and a net margin of 4.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. HP's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $294,461.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 81,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,294.48. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Further Reading

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