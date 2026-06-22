HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,897 shares of the computer maker's stock after selling 61,049 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC's holdings in HP were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,169 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,230 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 6.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 145,337 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of HP by 70.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 731,574 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $17,894,000 after buying an additional 302,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $233,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $259,732.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 92,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,496. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.16.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. The business's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. HP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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