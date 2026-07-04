HS Management Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 34,129 American Express Company $AXP

HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,129 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $10,323,000. American Express accounts for about 3.6% of HS Management Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in American Express by 159.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 359,261 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $132,909,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of American Express by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,887 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $51,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,474,363 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $920,710,000 after acquiring an additional 144,512 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Express Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:AXP opened at $351.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $288.34 and a 12-month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital raised shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $366.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Express

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express was highlighted in multiple articles as an attractive value and momentum stock, with Zacks and other outlets pointing to strong earnings/price momentum and undervaluation versus peers. Article Title

American Express was highlighted in multiple articles as an attractive value and momentum stock, with Zacks and other outlets pointing to strong earnings/price momentum and undervaluation versus peers. Positive Sentiment: News that American Express is expanding its premium-card ecosystem beyond airports and into festivals and sporting events reinforces its appeal to affluent customers who generate high spending and fee revenue. Article Title

News that American Express is expanding its premium-card ecosystem beyond airports and into festivals and sporting events reinforces its appeal to affluent customers who generate high spending and fee revenue. Positive Sentiment: Tripadvisor said it will sell TheFork to American Express for $700 million in cash, a deal that suggests AmEx is still actively investing to broaden its travel and membership offerings. Article Title

Tripadvisor said it will sell TheFork to American Express for $700 million in cash, a deal that suggests AmEx is still actively investing to broaden its travel and membership offerings. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on valuation comparisons and sector commentary rather than a direct company-specific catalyst, including comparisons of AXP versus Intercorp Financial Services and Mastercard. Article Title

Several articles focused on valuation comparisons and sector commentary rather than a direct company-specific catalyst, including comparisons of AXP versus Intercorp Financial Services and Mastercard. Neutral Sentiment: American Express is approaching its next earnings report, with Wall Street expecting mid-single-digit EPS growth; this keeps attention on fundamentals but does not yet provide a new earnings result. Article Title

American Express is approaching its next earnings report, with Wall Street expecting mid-single-digit EPS growth; this keeps attention on fundamentals but does not yet provide a new earnings result. Negative Sentiment: One analysis argued Mastercard may be the safer choice because it has more fee-based, risk-light economics, implicitly reminding investors that American Express carries more credit exposure and sensitivity to consumer health. Article Title

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

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