Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 103,202 Shares of Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD - Free Report) by 169.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,220 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 103,202 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.29% of Chord Energy worth $15,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 6,714.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 709,086 shares of the company's stock worth $68,675,000 after acquiring an additional 698,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,218,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,927,000 after acquiring an additional 561,899 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 734,225 shares of the company's stock worth $71,110,000 after purchasing an additional 497,789 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Chord Energy by 186.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 501,170 shares of the company's stock worth $49,801,000 after purchasing an additional 326,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chord Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,705,153 shares of the company's stock worth $169,441,000 after purchasing an additional 282,746 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chord Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.54.

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Chord Energy Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $119.48 on Friday. Chord Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -105.73 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.03 and a 200-day moving average of $118.30.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Chord Energy had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. Chord Energy's quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chord Energy Corporation will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chord Energy's payout ratio is presently -460.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.71, for a total transaction of $478,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,762,225.55. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darrin J. Henke sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $186,257.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 21,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,088,287.29. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,276 shares of company stock worth $1,285,968. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation NASDAQ: CHRD, formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc, is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Chord Energy emerged from financial restructuring in early 2021 and rebranded in October 2022 to reflect its renewed strategic vision.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in two prolific U.S. resource plays: the Williston Basin across North Dakota and Montana, and the Delaware Basin spanning parts of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

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