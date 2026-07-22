Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 155,685 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,275 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 155,685 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.27% of American Healthcare REIT worth $23,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AHR alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,127 shares of the company's stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,970 shares of the company's stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 7.2% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $121,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,574,497.10. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $1,267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 152,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,741,890. This trade represents a 14.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,485,590 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Compass Point started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 99.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $650.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. American Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is currently 172.41%.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Healthcare REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Healthcare REIT wasn't on the list.

While American Healthcare REIT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here