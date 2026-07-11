Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 17,185 Shares of Macro Bank Inc. $BMA

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA - Free Report) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,228 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Macro Bank worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macro Bank during the first quarter worth $704,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 271,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,429 shares of the bank's stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,816 shares of the bank's stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macro Bank by 106.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Macro Bank by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,947 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter.

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Macro Bank Price Performance

BMA stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. Macro Bank Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.74.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $412.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.75 million. Macro Bank had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Macro Bank Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macro Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Macro Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Macro Bank from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Macro Bank from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Macro Bank from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. HSBC raised Macro Bank from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Macro Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macro Bank presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMA

Macro Bank Company Profile

Macro Bank NYSE: BMA is the American depositary receipt program of Banco Macro SA, one of the largest privately owned banks in Argentina. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, the institution delivers a comprehensive suite of banking solutions to retail, corporate and agricultural customers across the country. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Macro Bank aims to serve diverse client segments with tailored financial products and services.

The bank’s offerings span traditional deposit accounts—including checking, savings and term deposits—alongside payment and transaction services.

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