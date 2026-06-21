Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 209,897 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,110 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 209,897 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Zoetis worth $166,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio purchased 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,718.62. The trade was a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.0%

ZTS opened at $78.69 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $161.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business's 50-day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.54. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

More Zoetis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, The Gross Law Firm, Kessler Topaz, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and others, announced or reiterated securities class actions against Zoetis, with claims tied to alleged misstatements and omissions about product adoption during the January 14, 2025 to May 6, 2026 period. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, The Gross Law Firm, Kessler Topaz, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and others, announced or reiterated securities class actions against Zoetis, with claims tied to alleged misstatements and omissions about product adoption during the January 14, 2025 to May 6, 2026 period. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits highlighted a July 27, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline and suggested investors who bought ZTS during the class period may have suffered losses, increasing legal overhang and uncertainty for the stock. Article Title

The lawsuits highlighted a July 27, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline and suggested investors who bought ZTS during the class period may have suffered losses, increasing legal overhang and uncertainty for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted ZTS recently outperformed the broader market, but that commentary was largely backward-looking and did not change the heavier focus on litigation headlines. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $133.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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