Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 250,606 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132,089 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 250,606 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.50% of Nucor worth $184,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 21.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 81.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $244.26 on Friday. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $122.82 and a 52 week high of $270.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.88.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.88 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business's revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Nucor's payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 4,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,566.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,802,127.24. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley Ford sold 2,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $519,971.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,242.37. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 82,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,963,930 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nucor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $200.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Nucor from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $240.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $263.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Nucor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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