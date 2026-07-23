Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 343,381 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. $IMXI

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI - Free Report) by 158.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,585 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 343,381 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 1.86% of International Money Express worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 2,255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 274,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 262,725 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. purchased a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth $998,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in International Money Express by 2,440.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 340,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 327,005 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 95,351 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,245 shares of the company's stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 63,950 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of International Money Express from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut International Money Express from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Report on IMXI

International Money Express Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $397.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.75. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $121.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.02 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 4.34%. Analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc NASDAQ: IMXI is a U.S.-based financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers and digital payment solutions. Through its proprietary IMX platform, the company enables person-to-person transfers, bill payments and cash disbursement services. Its digital offerings include a mobile app and web portal that allow customers to send funds securely to relatives and businesses in multiple countries.

The company operates a network of thousands of agent locations across key remittance corridors in Latin America, the Caribbean and parts of the Asia-Pacific region.

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