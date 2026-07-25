Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 3,816 Shares of Chemed Corporation $CHE

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,714 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chemed worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHE. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 28.4% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Chemed by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company's stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Chemed by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 62,264 shares of the company's stock worth $23,520,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Chemed by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,305 shares of the company's stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total value of $842,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,993,927.47. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total transaction of $602,553.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,876.74. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Stock Up 1.4%

Chemed stock opened at $510.28 on Friday. Chemed Corporation has a one year low of $365.20 and a one year high of $517.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $458.59 and a 200 day moving average of $433.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $657.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $659.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 10.23%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Chemed's dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chemed from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemed has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $480.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemed

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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