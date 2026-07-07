Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 53,167 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,753 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 53,167 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.16% of NiSource worth $31,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 891,464 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $37,228,000 after buying an additional 262,483 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,852,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,424,733 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $226,537,000 after acquiring an additional 415,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NiSource

In related news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,716,003.20. This represents a 29.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $471,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,563,653.81. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,675. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NI opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83. NiSource, Inc has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $49.21.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. NiSource's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NiSource from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NI

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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