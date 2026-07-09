Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,891 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 95,904 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 391,201 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,810,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3,394.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 70,167 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 68,159 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 258.9% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 189,551 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 136,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayhunt Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $6,216,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, CAO Amanda L. Callaway sold 25,767 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $524,873.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 109,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,239,762.98. This trade represents a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HR. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HR opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 0.98. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The business had revenue of $275.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Healthcare Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -165.52%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report).

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