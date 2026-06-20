Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,738 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.65% of Ameriprise Financial worth $291,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,438,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,889 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $532,455,000 after purchasing an additional 496,319 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,440.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 466,151 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $228,572,000 after purchasing an additional 435,885 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,437 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $406,216,000 after purchasing an additional 381,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 471,867 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $231,805,000 after purchasing an additional 275,659 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts: Sign Up

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $467.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $422.37 and a 52-week high of $550.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company's 50 day moving average is $460.13 and its 200 day moving average is $473.27.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.21 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 20.57%.Ameriprise Financial's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 6,255 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.52, for a total value of $2,955,612.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,789.56. The trade was a 50.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.83, for a total transaction of $558,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,934,729. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $452.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Ameriprise Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $543.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ameriprise Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ameriprise Financial wasn't on the list.

While Ameriprise Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here