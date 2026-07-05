Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 613.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,570,608 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,350,602 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.29% of Rocket Lab worth $110,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,466 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Spear Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,833,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,084 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 234,037 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Get Rocket Lab alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research restated a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.24.

Get Our Latest Report on RKLB

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total transaction of $8,945,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 983,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,153,295.93. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 44,390 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $6,328,682.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,043,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,821,266.79. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 573,515 shares of company stock worth $76,412,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.94 and a beta of 2.54. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.81 and a 200-day moving average of $86.34.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

More Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here