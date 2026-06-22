Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055,775 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 104,199 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.36% of Iron Mountain worth $87,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,903,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,568,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,131,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,759,494,000 after purchasing an additional 322,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,292,653 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $685,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,073 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $516,481,000 after purchasing an additional 776,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $368,890,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $127.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $134.09.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is 380.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 757 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $94,208.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,250.75. This trade represents a 40.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,189 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $902,219.50. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,260 shares of company stock worth $17,203,835. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IRM

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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