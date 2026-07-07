Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Corpay, Inc $CPAY

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,148 shares of the corporate payments company's stock after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.19% of Corpay worth $39,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corpay by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Corpay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,318 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Corpay by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 883 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Corpay by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Corpay by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,771 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Corpay Stock Up 0.0%

CPAY stock opened at $356.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. Corpay, Inc has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $367.43. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $346.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 24.60%.The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corpay

In related news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total transaction of $24,816,713.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,913.62. This trade represents a 86.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total transaction of $360,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,188,787.98. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,677 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,091. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPAY. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $388.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corpay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Corpay from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $406.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $383.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPAY

Corpay Profile

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

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