Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 15,846 Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) by 401.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,797 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,435,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 79,721 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,280,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in IPG Photonics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 199,766 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,487,103 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $321,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 9,975 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $1,195,104.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,158,036.78. This trade represents a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 65,700 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $6,809,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,463,302 shares in the company, valued at $669,856,619.28. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,400 shares of company stock worth $8,515,516. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company's stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $107.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 156.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $111.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.30. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $155.82.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.99 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 2.78%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPGP. Citigroup boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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