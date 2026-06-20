Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 187,124 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713,268 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 187,124 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.37% of American Tower worth $300,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,230,505.94. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $175.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company's fifty day moving average is $181.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.91. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.08 and a 52-week high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is 115.67%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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