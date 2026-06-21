Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 246,681 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,350 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 246,681 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.24% of Marriott International worth $199,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Worthington Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Bayban bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Taylor Securities Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Get Marriott International alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $384.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $396.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's fifty day moving average is $371.76 and its 200-day moving average is $340.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.76 and a 52 week high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott International wasn't on the list.

While Marriott International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here