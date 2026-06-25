Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 29,076 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,333 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.05% of TKO Group worth $22,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in TKO Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company's stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,160 shares of the company's stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company's stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in TKO Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 249 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 10,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,625,093.95. This trade represents a 7.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $1,990,292.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 81,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,918,423.16. This trade represents a 10.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 and have sold 28,625 shares valued at $5,650,725. 64.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $204.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company's fifty day moving average is $194.02 and its 200 day moving average is $201.19. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.29 and a 52 week high of $226.94.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TKO shares. Roth Mkm set a $228.00 target price on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TKO Group

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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