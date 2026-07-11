Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 35,902 Shares of Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
Ralliant logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HSBC Holdings PLC increased its stake in Ralliant by 230.2% in the fourth quarter, buying 35,902 additional shares to bring its total to 51,500 shares worth about $2.63 million.
  • Ralliant reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.57 versus estimates of $0.49 and revenue rising 11% year over year to $534.6 million.
  • Analysts remain generally positive on the stock, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a price target of $69, while recent targets range as high as $80.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Free Report) by 230.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 35,902 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Ralliant were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,013,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000.

Ralliant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAL opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33. Ralliant Corporation has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ralliant had a negative net margin of 58.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $534.60 million for the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.690 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralliant Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Ralliant's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ralliant from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore assumed coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Ralliant from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ralliant from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RAL

Ralliant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ralliant (NYSE:RAL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ralliant Right Now?

Before you consider Ralliant, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ralliant wasn't on the list.

While Ralliant currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026 Cover
10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
From Porter & Company (Ad)
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 5, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines