Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 35,902 Shares of Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Free Report) by 230.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 35,902 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Ralliant were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,013,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000.

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Ralliant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAL opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33. Ralliant Corporation has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ralliant had a negative net margin of 58.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $534.60 million for the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.690 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralliant Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Ralliant's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ralliant from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore assumed coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Ralliant from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ralliant from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RAL

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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